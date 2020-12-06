Mumbai: It's school time for Ulhasnagar's transgenders

Billo Hiwrale was in Class XI, when she learnt her family was not going to support her education any further. Despite being harassed, she continued to study, till the time she left her home and settled in Ulhasnagar in 2008. Since then, she is living on money she collects from begging at toll plazas.

Hiwrale is a transgender, who harboured a simple dream-to receive an education. Over a decade on, the dream is finally becoming a reality. Sindhu Education Society along with Kinnar Asmita, an NGO working for the welfare of transgenders in Ulhasnagar, has joined hands with Vanya Foundation to educate members of the community. In a recent gathering attended by more than 120 transgenders from Ulhasnagar, many had expressed their wish to study further and have a respectable job, instead of begging for alms.

Rekha Thakur-Walecha, a corporator and secretary at Sindhu Education Society, which has five schools in Ulhasnagar, first initiated the project. "Even before joining politics, I used to work with the transgender community. People have tried to help them by providing food, but that's not enough. We should educate and encourage them to have a skill set, which will help them earn their own money and live with dignity."

In 2015, Thakur and Urja Foundation had begun an initiative in which transgenders were appointed as traffic wardens to ease out traffic in Ulhasnagar. Though the initiative was lauded by many, members of the community were reluctant, because they felt they wouldn't be accepted. "Many people are okay with them [transgenders] going from door-to-door demanding money or knocking window panes of your car, but when it comes to employment, there is absolute silence," said Jyoti Tayde, who works for Vriksha Foundation.

Sindhu Education Society has started enrollment of transgenders for Class X and XII, for the academic year 2020-21. Many of them, who passed Class XII and had to leave mid-way, will receive free of cost education till they graduate. As of now, the society has received 20 applications from those who wish to appear for Class XII, and more than 40 applications for SSC.

Sunny More, who used to live with his family in Byculla, had to leave her home when her identity became a burden for them. "I was in Class VIII when I left. Some of my classmates used to make fun of me. I never paid attention to them, but when I felt my family was ashamed of me, I couldn't bear it. I left my house and came to Ulhasnagar, where I met many others like me. Now my mother is living with me and I have to earn something to feed her," says More, adding that the free education programme will help her find a decent job.

Not everyone is sure if a degree will help. Veena Kene has completed a diploma in Electronics and Communication, but never got a job. "Whenever I used to apply for a job, it used to get rejected for some unknown reason. Later, I realised that my gender identity was the problem. Who wants a transgender in their company?" he asks, adding, "Earlier I didn't like to beg for money, but I realised that it is the only option society has left us with."

Apart from providing education, NGOs in Ulhasnagar are trying different methods to provide a decent living for the transgender community. "We are starting a venture in which they will get training to prepare incense sticks from flowers offered at various places of worship in Ulhasnagar. They will be sold in shops to help provide some financial support," says Thakur. "Unfortunately, society is yet to have a large heart that's accepting of them. It will take some time, but we can't wait until then."

