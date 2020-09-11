Mumbai: Jaffer Bhai Mansuri, owner of famous 'Delhi Darbar' passes away

Jaffer Gulam Mansuri owner of the wildly popular and iconic ‘Jaffer Bhai’s Delhi Darbar’ chain of restaurants passed away at the age of 84 in Mumbai due to cardiac arrest while being treated for COVID-19.

Originally from Ahmedabad, he helped his family set up Delhi Darbar in Mumbai in 1973. In 2006, however, he separated from the founding members and started his own space which soon grew into a chain of restaurants in India and also Dubai.

Known as the “Biryani King of Bombay” his legendary biryani served at Delhi Darbar was sworn by the residents of old Bombay for their get-togethers and parties.

Mansuri was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital and had been on ventilator since September 2 after he started developing symptoms of COVID-19. His burial took place at Marine Line’s Bada Qabrastan on Wednesday.

