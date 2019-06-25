Mumbai-Jaipur IndiGo flight makes emergency landing after oil leak

national

The Mumbai Jaipur IndiGo flight landed under full emergency conditions

The passengers travelling from Mumbai to Jaipur in an IndiGo flight survived a mid-air scare on Saturday after the pilots were forced to shut one of its engines due to suspected oil leakage. The flight landed under full emergency conditions.

While the number of passengers could not be immediately known, during the cruise at 31,000 ft, the flight crew after noticing tank fuel quantity getting reduced, declared Mayday call on board the flight to Jaipur air traffic control and asked for an emergency landing. Director General of Civil Aviation Arun Kumar said that a probe has been initiated into the incident.

An IndiGo spokesperson confirmed the incident but denied 'oil leak' and released a statement saying, "IndiGo A320 neo was operating on Mumbai-Jaipur flight on June 22. On top of descent at Jaipur, pilot observed the quantity of engine 1 fuel tank decreasing. He suspected fuel leak from that engine and carried the checklist. Safe single engine landing was made."

The statement said that detailed checks of the engine were carried out on its arrival at Jaipur also adding "no fuel leak was noticed. However fuel quantity indication of engine-1 tank was found fluctuating, which was rectified." IndiGo did not respond on pilots declaring Mayday call and aircraft making emergency landing.

