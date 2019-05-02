Mumbai: JCP asks zonal chief to probe allegations against Malwani senior cop

national

Malwani constable's wife had alleged that his 'inhuman' boss and erratic work hours had landed her husband in ICU

Days after the wife of Malwani police station constable David Bansode said in a letter to senior officers and the chief minister that an inhuman work environment, allegedly created by senior inspector Deepak Phatangare, had landed her husband in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital, sources told mid-day that Joint Commissioner of Police (law and order), Vinay Choubey, asked Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sangramsinh Nishandar, to investigate the matter. "I have asked the DCP to look into the matter," Choubey said.

On April 20, mid-day had published a story (Padsalgikar's 8-hr duty gift to Mumbai police is a myth) wherein Bansode's wife Smitha alleged her husband had to be hospitalised, as Phatangare did not grant him medical leave. She also said her husband was a constable but he was forced to work more than eight hours a day.

Bansode had to be admitted to the ICU at Riddhi Vinayak Critical Care and Cardiac Centre on April 16, as he was completely dehydrated when he was taken there. Though he has been discharged, he is still recuperating at home. Speaking to mid-day, he said, "I am yet to gain strength to resume duty. Hopefully I will start working in a couple of days." However, sources told mid-day that the police officers have been asked to resolve the matter at the level of the police station, instead of making it a public issue.

"Infighting among cops sends out a wrong message," said a senior officer. The sources further said that regional heads have issued a strict warning to senior inspectors asking them to maintain a healthy work environment. "In order to maintain a healthy work environment among the cops, senior inspectors, DCPs and additional CPs have been given strict instructions," the officer said. He further added, "Strict action like suspension followed by departmental inquiry will be taken against those found harassing junior staff members."

