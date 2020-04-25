Mumbai: Jewellers to offer online gold sale on Akshaya Tritiya amid lockdown

This picture has been used for representation purpose

In the wake of nationwide lockdown, the Maharashtra government has started distributing 3 kg of wheat at Rs 8 per kg and 2 kg rice at Rs 12 per kg to 3 crore saffron ration card holders. According to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office, the state government is distributing the ration to saffron ration card holders, that is for people above poverty level, for the months of May and June.

About 4.5 lakh metric tonnes will be distributed, the statement read.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever