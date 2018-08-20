Mumbai: Jewellery association comes to breathless Bhuleshwar's rescue

national

Stops renewal of rent agreements of workers in illegal goldsmith units, which have been releasing toxic gases

Workers from these buildings were recently evicted. Pic/Ashish Raje

Bhuleshwar residents fighting against illegal goldsmith units have got support from unexpected quarters — the Imitation Jewellery Dealers and Manufacturing Association (IJDMA). With no concrete action from the civic body against the illegal units spewing toxic fumes, the Association has decided not to extend any rent agreements of goldsmith unit workers, most of them migrants from West Bengal.

Association lends a hand

IJDMA president Atul Daneshah said, "Around 1,500 traders are attached to our association; they own 64 of these buildings, where at least 110 rooms have been given on rent to workers of goldsmith units. We had taken a meeting of our association and told all to take a stand against the illegal work, convincing them to not think about the rent but of residents' health.

"In August, occupants of 10 rooms were evicted, with building no. 86 in Bhoiwada 1st lane becoming the first to be cracked down upon by Rahul Traders, our member." However, not all traders are ready to take action. "Some don't want to lose this source of revenue, as these workers pay much higher rents than other people. We have, however, explained to them why it's necessary. We hope that by next March we are able to evict the rest" said Daneshah. When asked why they are taking action only now, he clarified, "We thought BMC would do the needful. But when it didn't, we decided to; we, too, are scared of these toxic gases."

All talk, no action?

In January, CM Devendra Fadnavis had promised Harkishan Goradia, a Bhuleshwar resident, of action; little, however, has been done, he alleged. This month, there will be a hearing before the CM. "Since the past few months, BMC's action has stopped. We even met C ward's new assistant commissioner and requested him to continue. But we are happy imitation jewellers have come forward... Their decision will give some relief," said Goradia. Assistant Municipal Commissioner of C ward, Sunil Sardar said, "I had a meeting with the residents. Soon, I will meet representatives of the goldsmith units too. Action against illegal units was not stopped, just slowed due to monsoon. We will start again."

3k

No. of illegal units in Kalbadevi, Bhuleshwar

