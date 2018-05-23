Mumbai: JJ doctors call off strike after written assurance

Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan and the hospital authorities have promised to look into the demands of the doctors at the earliest



Resident doctors of state-run J J Hospital stage a protest during a strike, over the alleged assault of two of their colleagues following the death of a patient at the hospital, in Mumbai, on Monday. Pic/PTI

In a huge relief for the patients at state-run JJ Hospital, the resident doctors finally called off their strike on Tuesday evening after a successful meeting with Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan and the hospital authorities, in which they were promised that their demands would be met soon.

Meetings resolve issue

Late on Monday night, the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) first had a meeting with the hospital authorities, but that didn't help resolve the issue, as the doctors were not given a written assurance. Thereafter, the hospital management reviewed the security measures till Tuesday afternoon, and then in a subsequent meeting gave a written assurance to the doctors that their demands would be met. Following this, the strike was called off.

Apart from the demands of deploying security guards outside each ward and installing alarm bells for distress calls, the authorities have agreed to immediately implement the others, which include increasing the stock of surgical and life-saving medicines and the capacity of the hostel.

They have ensured to work on the primary demands step by step. While the hospital already has 170 security guards at 40 spots, 24 additional guards would be deployed at eight different spots. These security personnel would work in three different shifts. Sources said that the alarm bells would be installed within the next two months and the pass system would also be implemented. Regarding the availability of medicines, the authorities said that the hospital would at all times have a month's stock.

Additionally, the hospital would also provide training in communication skills to doctors, so that they know how to share the negative news of a patient's health with the family members.

Positive response

Speaking to mid-day, Dr Amol Hekre, resident doctor from JJ Hospital, said, "We have received a positive response from the authorities. We hope our demands will be met soon."

When contacted, Girish Mahajan, state medical minister, said, "The incident that happened at JJ on Saturday cannot be condemned enough. We have assured the doctors that their demands will be looked into. After the meeting they called of the strike and resumed duty."