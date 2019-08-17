Mumbai: JJ Hospital students soon to have own hostel rooms

mumbai

DMER plans to send proposal to state government to increase hostels across Maharashtra

Students of JJ Hospital had earlier complained about the lack of hostels on the campus. File pic

The medical students across state, who have made several complaints about the inconvenience caused due to lack of hostels on the college campus, finally have some good news. The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) said it will soon send a proposal to the Maharashtra government for construction of new hostels.



The DMER has estimated that the project would cost about Rs 350 crore. Though they don't have a final plan ready, the DMER aims to accommodate at least 100 additional students in each college.

Confirming the development, DMER Director Dr T P Lahane said, "We have received several complaints from students about unavailability of hostels. The problem started after number of seats was increased. We will make a proposal to solve the problem and send it to the state government soon."

The DMER has also decided to increase the size of the lecture halls. "As the number of students is increasing, we would also have to increase the size of the lecture halls and library. We would start the reconstruction work as soon as we get the state government's nod," he added.

Recently, first-year students of JJ Medical College had brought to the forefront the inconvenience they regularly face in the absence of hostels. Several of them alleged that they had to sleep in the hospital wards along with patients sometimes. "I come to college from Virar, which is almost 85 kms one way. Days when I get late while leaving, I miss my train and have to stay with friends in the city or those in the hostels. This is taking a toll on my health..." said a student from JJ hospital.

"I come from Satara so while applying at the college, I filled up the forms for hostel allocations. However, I didn't know that there are no rooms for us. We are made to stay in the rooms inside the wards," said another student.

KEM Hospital, which is also facing shortage of hostels, has issued a notice for the first-year MBBS students on their website stating, "Due to shortage of hostel rooms, the preference will be first given to students staying beyond Panvel, Virar, Karjat, Kasara...(sic). If the rooms are still available, the second preference will be given to students staying beyond Vashi, Borivali and Kalyan."

Rs 350cr

Estimated cost of project

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates