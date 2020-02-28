Mumbai: JNPT achieves significant improvement in import dwell time

The site at the JNPT port where the fourth terminal will be built at a cost of Rs 8,000 crore

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) has achieved significant improvement in overall dwell time, especially the import dwell time which has reduced from 55 hours in 2018-19 to 37 hours in 2019-20. Besides, the road dwell time has seen a reduction of 33 percent and in rail by 45 percent, said Chairman Sanjay Sethi.

"These results have been achieved due to the consistent efforts by the port through three-pronged approach -- improvement of infrastructure, simplification of processes and digitisation of activities," he said in a statement.

Sethi said JNPT has been credited for India improving its ranking in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Index, under the 'trading across borders' segment to 68th position from 146 in a span of two years.

"JNPT introduced direct port delivery and direct port entry facilities with the objective of expediting delivery of import and export containers and reduce the cost of the transaction," he said.

The port has also introduced the inter-terminal movement of tractor-trailers which saves a significant amount of time and cost for the import-export community.

Sethi said JNPT has roped in Zinka Logistics Solutions to operate transport solutions with the e-market platform.

This helps in eliminating inefficiencies by reducing empty trailer movements between port and container freight stations, reduce empty container movements in the hinterland, cut truck idling time for fleet owners and ensure trucks' availability to trade.

"With measures such as these, JNPT is foraying ahead to become a gateway port of south Asia and navigating its energies in achieving the government's vision to transform JNPT into one amongst the best port globally," said Sethi.

JNPT at Navi Mumbai is the biggest container handling port in India accounting for 52 percent of the total containerised cargo volume. Ranked 28th among the top 100 container ports globally, it is connected to over 200 ports in the world.

