Mumbai: Jogeshwari skywalk may be opened by year-end

With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) speeding up the construction work of the skywalk at Jogeshwari, the station integration plan also seems to be moving ahead. Started about five years ago, work on the skywalk is expected to be completed by December.



Local MLA Ravindra Waikar said that an escalator for the skywalk had also been planned and work on it was also in its final stages and would be completed soon. mid-day has been writing about the lack of escalators at the station and how it was a problem for senior citizens who often complained that the new FOBs were higher than the regular ones.

Besides the skywalk, the Western Railway (WR) has a two-fold plan to upgrade the station. Officials said the idea was to increase the width of platform numbers 1 and 2 and also their length on the Churchgate-end to accommodate 15-car trains.

"The Schedule of Dimension (railway engineering guidelines) at present does not allow an increase in the width of FOB landings on platform numbers 1 and 2. To address this issue, the width of platforms need to be increased for which the work has been sanctioned," said a WR official.

"Platforms 1 and 2 will be widened by 2 metres. At present the width of the platforms is only 7.5 metres, which will be increased to 9.5 metres by realigning tracks and narrowing down platform numbers 3 and 4, which are seldom used. Also, the platforms will be increased in length at the Churchgate-end to accommodate 15-car trains. The staircases will be widened to 6 metres and the station manager's room will be shifted to the elevated deck.

There is also a plan to build an FOB to connect the harbour line platform with the eastern side of the station," the official added. In the long term, the WR also plans to have a long distance train terminal at Jogeshwari station that would come up towards the Borivli-end.

