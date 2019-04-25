Mumbai: Journalist files complaint against Salman Khan for snatching his phone

The DN Nagar police have received a written complaint against Bollywood actor Salman Khan accusing him of snatching a journalist's phone while he was trying to record a video of the actor cycling on the Linking Road under the jurisdiction of DN Nagar Police on evening.



Pic courtesy/Yogen Shah

According to the Police, a cross-application has also been submitted by the actor's bodyguard against the videographer stating that he was following the actor trying to shoot a video without his consent. The complainant in the matter is a local journalist.

Pic courtesy/Pradeep Dhivar

Salman Khan cycling In his two-page complaint to DN Nagar Police, the complainant stated, "On Wednesday around 4:40 pm we were moving to Kandivli from Juhu, near DN Nagar Police Station, when we spottedalong with two of his bodyguards. We asked his bodyguard for permission to shoot a video to which they agreed without any objection. While shooting, Salman Khan instructed his bodyguards and they jumped approached our vehicle and pushed my colleague who was filming Salman Khan on his cellphone. Followed by this, Salman Khan came and snatched our cellphones even after I informed him that I am a journalist."