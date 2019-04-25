Mumbai: Journalist files complaint against Salman Khan for snatching his phone
A local journalist filed a written complaint against the actor Salman Khan for allegedly snatching his phone while he was shooting a video of the actor
The DN Nagar police have received a written complaint against Bollywood actor Salman Khan accusing him of snatching a journalist's phone while he was trying to record a video of the actor cycling on the Linking Road under the jurisdiction of DN Nagar Police on Wednesday evening.
According to the Police, a cross-application has also been submitted by the actor's bodyguard against the videographer stating that he was following the actor trying to shoot a video without his consent. The complainant in the matter is a local journalist.
In his two-page complaint to DN Nagar Police, the complainant stated, "On Wednesday around 4:40 pm we were moving to Kandivli from Juhu, near DN Nagar Police Station, when we spotted Salman Khan cycling along with two of his bodyguards. We asked his bodyguard for permission to shoot a video to which they agreed without any objection. While shooting, Salman Khan instructed his bodyguards and they jumped approached our vehicle and pushed my colleague who was filming Salman Khan on his cellphone. Followed by this, Salman Khan came and snatched our cellphones even after I informed him that I am a journalist."
'We were about to dial 100, the helpline number, to inform the police about the matter but he returned our cell phones.' the letter further stated. The local journalist in his letter also requested the police to take action against the Bollywood star for his misconduct.
