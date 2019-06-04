Mumbai journalist killed in Antop Hill
The incident occurred around 2.30 am when the victim, Anand Narayan, was alone in his seventh-floor residence in Panta Galaxy building, a police official said, adding that neighbours of Narayan alerted police after hearing his cries for help
A 38-year-old journalist was murdered on Tuesday morning at his home in Antop Hill in Mumbai. The murder took place between 2 am and 3 am on Tuesday. A few men allegedly barged into the deceased's house on the seventh floor in the Penta Galaxy building and slit his throat while he was sleeping.
Neighbours heard the victim's cries and alerted the police. The victim was barely alive when cops arrived and was taken to the Sion hospital where he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors. The deceased identified as Anand Narayan, who worked as a journalist for a local newspaper in Mumbai.
The incident occurred around 2.30 am when the victim, Anand Narayan, was alone in his seventh-floor residence in Panta Galaxy building, a police official said, adding that neighbours of Narayan alerted police after hearing his cries for help. Narayan was found lying in a pool of blood at his residence, following which he was rushed to Sion hospital. "As of now, we have registered a case of murder against unidentified persons," Antop Hill police station
senior inspector Rajiv Whaval said.
He said the motive behind the crime is being investigated. Meanwhile, another police official said the CCTV grabs show three persons entering the building around 2 am. "We suspect that the trio were involved in the crime," he added. The Mumbai Police has registered a case of murder. An unnamed police officer told PTI that they had recovered CCTV footage showing three unidentified people entering Anand Narayan's building at around 2am. The three are suspects in the murder.
Top Stories of the day
- Mumbai: 14-year-old girl leaves home with Rs 5,000 to meet Tik Tok star in Nepal
- Mumbai Crime: Borivli businessman held for raping 19-year-old woman in flat
- Mumbai: One dead, two injured as two cars collide near Mahalaxmi Racecourse
- Plant twice the number, or pay up for new trees, Badlapur man who hacked 860 trees told
- Mumbai: 16-storey apartments to accommodate 28,000 civic cleaners
- No more sea view south Mumbai home for the guard from Govandi
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Crime Branch wants custody of three accused doctors in Payal Tadvi case
- Maharashtra is fifth worst in ragging cases; 10 pc ragging complaints over caste-based harassment
- Declare internal assessment marks, state board tells junior colleges
- Make Marathi compulsory in schools, political parties say
- Mumbai: Auto crackdown nets RTO record revenue
- Rules to regulate babus' conduct on new media?
- After Dabangg 3, Salman Khan to start shooting for Kick 2
- Mira Rajput trolled for walking barefoot, with heels in hand at Mumbai airport
- Ali Abbas Zafar: Didn't alter script for Katrina
- Taapsee Pannu: Don't feel like an insider, don't wish to be one
- Jacqueline Fernandez receives a special token from a young fan
- Konkona Sensharma's date with the queer community
- Telly tattle: Faisal Khan takes up gymnastics; Kinshuk Vaidya's next based on Sairaat
- Mira Rajput with Shahid Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty with family clicked in Bandra
- Juhu spotted: Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber's outing with twins and Nisha is too cute
- Katrina Kaif's candid photos: Transformation from Boom to Bharat
- mid-day exclusive: Ajinkya Rahane to watch IND vs SA from his hotel balcony
- World Cup 2019: A hat-trick of opener hundreds beckons Virat Kohli
- World Cup 2019: German footballer Thomas Mueller roots for Virat Kohli
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Mumbai Rains: Antop Hill building wall collapses