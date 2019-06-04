Mumbai journalist killed in Antop Hill

crime

The incident occurred around 2.30 am when the victim, Anand Narayan, was alone in his seventh-floor residence in Panta Galaxy building, a police official said, adding that neighbours of Narayan alerted police after hearing his cries for help

Representational image

A 38-year-old journalist was murdered on Tuesday morning at his home in Antop Hill in Mumbai. The murder took place between 2 am and 3 am on Tuesday. A few men allegedly barged into the deceased's house on the seventh floor in the Penta Galaxy building and slit his throat while he was sleeping.

Neighbours heard the victim's cries and alerted the police. The victim was barely alive when cops arrived and was taken to the Sion hospital where he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors. The deceased identified as Anand Narayan, who worked as a journalist for a local newspaper in Mumbai.

The incident occurred around 2.30 am when the victim, Anand Narayan, was alone in his seventh-floor residence in Panta Galaxy building, a police official said, adding that neighbours of Narayan alerted police after hearing his cries for help. Narayan was found lying in a pool of blood at his residence, following which he was rushed to Sion hospital. "As of now, we have registered a case of murder against unidentified persons," Antop Hill police station

senior inspector Rajiv Whaval said.

He said the motive behind the crime is being investigated. Meanwhile, another police official said the CCTV grabs show three persons entering the building around 2 am. "We suspect that the trio were involved in the crime," he added. The Mumbai Police has registered a case of murder. An unnamed police officer told PTI that they had recovered CCTV footage showing three unidentified people entering Anand Narayan's building at around 2am. The three are suspects in the murder.

Top Stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates