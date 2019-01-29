Mumbai: Juhu cops find Kenyan national's lost bag in less than 30 minutes

national

Senior citizen is free to fly home to Kenya thanks to police's speedy action in tracing his lost passport and valuables

(From left) ACP Dattatray Bargude, Senior PI Pandharinath Wavhal, the complainant Dr Jayant Devani and PSI Rahul Deshmukh (with cap)

When Kenyan national Dr Jayant Devani lost his passport, phone and money, the Juhu Police delivered faster than a pizza parlour, finding all his valuables in less than 30 minutes.

Lost everything

Devani, 78, a retired dental surgeon, had hired an auto from his hotel in Juhu to Andheri East for some banking work around 11 am on Monday. He was carrying all his vital documents, such as his passport, and other travel documents, along with his iPhone in a black leather pouch. The pouch also held 750 USD (approximately Rs 53,381), 750 GBP (approximately R70,183) and Rs 20,000. But when he alighted at Andheri, Devani forgot the bag in the auto.

He panicked when he realised that he had not only lost his money and phone, but also his travel documents, and he was scheduled to fly home to Kenya in two days. He approached the Juhu police station to lodge a complaint around noon.

Quick investigation

Senior Inspector Pandharinath Wavhal instructed the on-duty officer, PSI Rahul Deshmukh to pull all the CCTV footage from the area and to put all mobile units in the western suburbs on alert.

"Once we had the right footage, we were able to identify the number plate and tracked the rickshaw driver to Gazdarbandh, Santacruz West. We found his mobile number and called him to the police station," said Senior PI Wavhal. Upon interrogation, PSI Deshmukh found that the driver seemed genuinely unaware that the pouch had been left behind in his vehicle.

