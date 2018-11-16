Mumbai: Juhu cops nab accused absconding for 20 years

crime

The accused was arrested back in February 1995, said senior police inspector Pandharinath Wavhal of Juhu police station

Accused Sattar Gaffar Sayyed and Sandeep Bhaskar Pawar

The Juhu police, on Thursday, finally managed to nab Sattar Gaffar Sayyed, who had been absconding for the last 20 years. The 43-year-old was arrested from Govandi. A case was registered against him and two others on February 25, 1995 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act for allegedly firing gunshots in the air and giving life threats to a share broker.

Arrested last in 1995

The accused was arrested back in February 1995, said senior police inspector Pandharinath Wavhal of Juhu police station. However, Sayyed, along with accused Sandeep Bhaskar Pawar and Mohammed Nadeem, stopped appearing before the court after securing bail from the magistrate court. "Various summons and non-bailable warrants were issued against them and Sayyed's location was finally traced recently," Wavhal said. "Earlier on October 10, we arrested Pawar who was working as an estate agent in Goregaon. He, too, had disappeared in 1997 and kept changing his locations to avoid arrest. The third accused is still absconding and our search is on," he added.

The crime

The Juhu police in February 1995 booked Sayyed and Pawar for allegedly firing in Juhu Galli area and threatening Sameer Manubhai Desai, a share broker, and his relative. Desai reportedly had some financial issues with Pawar. The accused were then arrested under sections of the IPC and the Arms Act.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates