Mumbai: Juhu junction to get corporate revamp in 2021

After being instructed to curtail costs, the K West ward has thought of an interesting idea for developing the BP Patel junction, better known as Juhu Tara Junction. It has decided to rope in corporate money to redevelop the traffic junction. The redevelopment plan was ready in January 2020, but had to be halted due to the COVID-19 lockdown and cost-cutting. Now, it will be completed with the help of private firms.



How the traffic junction will look post the revamp

Well-planned road junctions are crucial not only for vehicles, but more so for pedestrian safety. "Improvement of the junctions by giving preference to pedestrians is an important aspect, and we developed a plan for the junction with the help of the traffic police," said Vishwas Mote, assistant commissioner of K West ward.

The plan was made with the help of the World Resource Institute, a global research organisation based in Washington DC. It took into account frequency of vehicles, direction of traffic and pedestrian movement. As per the plan, the junction will be developed by keeping the Flora Fountain junction as an ideal location, where pedestrians are able to cross the road with ease and where wide footpaths exist on the side, as well as in between the traffic island. Additional dividers will help streamline the traffic flow.

Crossing marks will be highlighted. "We started attending to pending issues after August. By the time we started working on the development of the junction, we were instructed by the Chief Auditor to curtail all expenditures. Many other plans have been postponed. But we will proceed with the junction development as there is a provision of taking help from corporates to develop traffic junctions, with permission from Deputy Municipal Commissioner," said an officer with K West ward.

The BMC started contacting various companies and it's the RPG group that has come forward in this instance. "The estimated cost of the plan is Rs 76 lakh. With this initiative, we are not only saving on cost, but also speeding up the process. Publishing tenders, finalising contractors, getting approvals and issuing a work order takes around six months. Now, we can complete the work before the monsoon," said Mote.

