Mumbai: Juhu mallakhamb workshop to give you fitness goals

Achieve new fitness goals and learn the ropes of mallakhamb at this workshop

Yoga

Challenge yourself mid-air on a rosewood pole with yoga asanas at a mallakhamb wo­r­kshop in Juhu. The 900-year-old pole sport will be taught by ma­llakhamb champion Aditya Mh­a­skar and yoga practitioner and mo­vement therapist Manisha Malakar.

The sport works on the entire body at one go. Exercises can be modified to achieve flexibility, balance, muscle gain, strength, etc. It helps you be more agile and alert, improves your reflexes, muscle coordination and body awareness.

"We wanted to teach mallakhamb as anyone above five years of age can practise it. I know people who began at the age of 50," says Malakar. "Aditya and I have designed a unique programme. I will begin sessions with muscle activation drills and conditioning stretches, while Aditya will take over with the techniques, tricks and asanas. We will take care of the inhibitions and fear participants might have," she assures. At the end of this workshop, you will be able to climb the pole, do basic hangs and seated poses.

On December 8 and 9, 10 am to 12 pm (adults); 3 pm to 4.30 pm (kids)

At The Space, Juhu.

Call 9892035182

Cost Rs 1,800 (adults); Rs 1,300 (kids)

