Mumbai: Justice served, says Shiv Sena on Telangana encounter

A day after all the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor in Telangana were killed in a police encounter, Shiv Sena on Saturday said that justice had been served. The four rapists were killed in an encounter with the police as they tried to escape while being taken to the crime spot in the wee hours of Friday.

In its mouthpiece Saamana, the party stated that Hyderabad Police chose a "shortcut" in the case of bypassing investigation, charge sheet, hearing, and court dates.

Though the editorial stated that it is "not possible" that the four accused would have tried to run away from police custody, it added that the decision should be welcomed as it was in keeping with public sentiments. All four accused in the case were killed in an encounter with the police when they tried to escape while being taken to the crime spot, police said on Friday morning.

The doctor was brutally gang-raped and killed by the four before they burnt her body in the Shamshabad area on November 27.

