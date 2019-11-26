Mumbai: Juvenile rape accused stood in for his dad

A day after reporting on the sexual assault of a 29-year-old woman by a 15-year-old sweeper employed in the Oshiwara building she resides in, mid-day spoke to her about the incident. "If you don't get physical with me, I will kill your dog and make an obscene video of yours go viral — this is what he told me. Those 20 minutes are the most horrifying of my life," said the 29-year-old event manager.

Investigators said that the cleaning contract has been given to the accused's grandmother but due to her advanced age and ill health, she gave all responsibility to her son. Because her son, the accused's father was unwell, he sent his teenage son to sweep and collect the garbage instead. The grandmother was not aware of her grandson being sent to work.



Representation picture

Oshiwara police had found that the peephole on the door of the survivor's residence did not have a glass fitted, which made it possible for anyone to see what was happening inside clearly. The boy took advantage of this to spy on the woman and capture several obscene videos. Oshiwara police have recovered all the videos from the boy. According to the cops, the boy also knew at which time survivor used to have a bath. The incident occurred on Thursday last week and the minor boy has been sent to the juvenile home.

"Before entering my home, the sweeper boy also changed the direction of the CCTV camera installed outside my house. I stay with my fiancé and came to Mumbai for work. On Thursday morning, the sweeper boy came to collect the garbage. I opened the door when he rang the bell and told him that I don't have garbage for the day. I then went for a bath.

"He was following my every moment through the peephole. Meanwhile, he rang the bell again and forced his way inside. He dragged me to the bedroom and assaulted me. He threatened to throw me and my four-month-old dog out of the window. He also showed me my videos he had been recording through the peephole," the survivor said. According to the statement recorded by the woman with the police, the boy yanked her towel away and assaulted her.

"I requested the boy that I need to get a glass of water and asked him to let me go to the kitchen. On the way out of the bedroom, I shut the door and locked him inside. I then called my fiancé, who was at the airport, for help. I also screamed out and asked my neighbours to help."

The survivor's fiancé was on his way to Bengaluru for work when he got her call. "I dialled 100 after which, a police team rushed to our residence and rescued my wife and arrested the accused," the fiancé said. "If an uneducated person, who is not attending school, knows how to access porn on the internet, he is obliviously a threat to the society. The internet is free and such content is just a click away. He could do this to kids who are way more vulnerable," he added. mid-day's earlier report quoted police sources as saying that the survivor is a model and that the couple is married.

