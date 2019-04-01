Mumbai ka food king kaun? Coronation on April 9

Updated: Apr 01, 2019, 08:23 IST | The Guide Team

I don't have a blue tick Twitter account. I didn't train at a Michelin restaurant. I don't have a Le Cordon Bleu degree. But, I am not no one. I am everybody. I am you

Mumbai ka food king kaun? Coronation on April 9

Meet mid-day's spunky food and drink writers, who traverse the city to eat at every new restaurant, street stall, resto-bar, and takeaway to find out if it's worth your time. And like you, the customer, we pay for our meals.

Guide

But we endorse a restaurant only if it meets quality, service and innovation standards. And The Guide Restaurant Awards recognise only those who deserve it.

Guide

Guide

Guide

I am the jury. So are you.
#YOUARETHEJURY

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

mumbai guidemumbai foodguide awards

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Guide Awards 2019: Lesser-known Irani Cafes - Cafe Military

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK