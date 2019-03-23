Mumbai ka quarter master

food

Love sitting with a pauva on the table and taking time with your drinks? Well, look beyond dive bars because the city's fancy eateries and watering holes are opening up to the idea of celebrating daaru in 180 ml bottles

A dive bar for all

From expensive blended scotches and bourbons to the standard IMFL favourites, all are available under their signature pauva section at this bar and restaurant chain. "We were one of the first few bars to initiate this system back in 2014, and the idea was to bring the concept of a dive bar to your neighbourhood and make it safe for all. The feedback from our customers has been fantastic because it's economically beneficial to them," says Nilesh Patel, beverage head.

At Social (all outlets).

Time 9 am to 1 am

Call 7506394243

Cost Rs 750 to Rs 3,750

Tharra for the tippler

At this budget-friendly watering hole, the pauva system gets a cool makeover. "Having tharra or desi daaru in Mumbai makes for a unique experience. Staying true to the concept, we launched an array of cocktail quarters that are inspired by the regional tipples from the various states of India. Like, jagadhri no 1 from Haryana, gulabo from UP to santra from Maharashtra. Our patrons love these desi flavours," says Ankit Anand, owner of True Tramm Trunk.

At True Tramm Trunk (all outlets).

Time 6 pm to 1.30 am

Call 9930627711 (Powai)

Cost Rs 350 for each

Majja ni life

At this bawa-inspired space, daaru is of central importance. "We believe in the phrase, 'Khaavanu, pivanu, majja ni life,'" says Prashant Chaudhri, owner of House of Daaruwala, where alcohol, ranging from foreign whisky brands to IMFL drinks, are available by the quarter. "We want to give our patrons the affordable daaru, so what better way than to sell them by the quarter? It's affordable, convenient and our customers love it," he claims.

At House of Daaruwala, Lokhandwala, Andheri West. TIME 9 am to 1.30 am

Call 9136279905

Cost Rs 800 to Rs 3,300

If you had a quarter...

"We decided to add quarter bottles as part of the menu in order to encourage our guests to opt for these, since they are cheaper," says Rohit Makwana, head mixologist, 145 Café and Bar. The three outlets serve a few domestic, IMFL and foreign hard liquors by the quarter bottle. "This has served as an upgrade for our patrons who spend hours hanging by the pool table sipping on their favourite spirits. It has been well received," he adds.

At 145 (Kala Ghoda, Bandra and Kamala Mills).

Time 12 pm to 1.30 am

Call 40396638 (Kala Ghoda)

Cost Rs 299 to Rs 2,650

A penny for a pauva

While brainstorming about what the dive-bar-like space could offer, Buntoo Singh — owner of The Quarter Canteen, a 2018 opening that has become quite a crowd favourite about Mumbai's tipplers — thought of bringing back the quarter system, which perhaps explains the name. Apart from regular liquor, signature cocktails like sassy santra, and saunf and sound are on offer, too.

At Quarter Canteen, Linking Road, Bandra West.

Time 12 pm to 3.30 pm; 7 pm to 1 am

Call 26002223

Cost Rs 410 to R1,640 (for IMFL and foreign liquor); Rs 199 (for signature cocktails)

