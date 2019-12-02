Mumbai: Kabaddi player flees accident spot, leaving pillion dead
A 28-year-old Kabaddi player, Yogesh Lugade was involved in a bike accident which resulted in the death of his pillion rider — a 29-year-old commercial sex worker on Saturday. However, rather than helping her, Yogesh fled from the spot leaving her in a pool of blood.
According to sub-inspector Mahendra Patil, " Yogesh, who is a sportsperson, met the victim in Budhwar Peth (a red light area)through an agent. As per the deal, he was supposed to bring her back in three hours. While they were heading to drop her back at around 5 pm, his bike skidded and rammed into the divider."
As both were without helmets, Yogesh received minor injuries, but the woman sustained severe head injuries. She was rushed to hospital by passers-by while Yogesh fled. One of the passers-by had noted down his vehicle number which helped cops arrest him.
