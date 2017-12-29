Mumbai Kamala Mills fire: Kirit Somaiya alleges collusion between civic bodies, building owners

Building complexes that have come up in mill compounds in Mumbai have become death threats, a BJP member said in the Lok Sabha today, alleging collusion between municipal authorities and their owners for violation of fire regulations

Building complexes that have come up in mill compounds in Mumbai have become death threats, a BJP member said in the Lok Sabha today, alleging collusion between municipal authorities and their owners for violation of fire regulations.

Kirit Somaiya's statement came a day after a massive fire broke out at a pub hosting a birthday party killing 14 people, mostly women, and injuring 21 shortly after midnight in the Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel area of Mumbai. He claimed that the building ran the pub illegally and recalled that 12 labourers had died in fire incidents recently in the western metropolis.

After Somaiya targeted the Shiv Sena-run Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Sena MP Arvind Sawant said Somaiya had a habit of "encroaching" on other's areas but the incident had occured in his Lok Sabha constituency. Sawant said there should be a judicial probe to find out the root cause of such an incident.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

The content/reporting displayed on our website www.mid-day.com is provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, by us from third party, agencies, sources, without any verification from our side. It may contain error, bugs and other limitations. The reader's can rely on the content at their own will. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability, data, text, images, video, messages, or any other material whatsoever or for any claims/loss/action that the reader may suffer as a result of relying on the content on our site. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.