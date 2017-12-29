Mumbai Kamala Mills Fire: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut terms it an 'unfortunate incident'

The Kamala Mills Fire that snuffed out the lives of 14 and injured several has shaken Mumbai and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut described the fire as an 'unfortunate incident'



A scene from the roof-top pub that was gutted by the fire

The Kamala Mills Fire that snuffed out the lives of 14 and injured several has shaken Mumbai and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut described the fire as an 'unfortunate incident'. Raut told ANI, "The entire mishap is unfortunate which cannot be described with words. We can only express our sympathies with the victims and their families." He further confirmed that an investigation will definitely take place. "An investigation will surely take place on the incident and the reason behind, it will be found. Our whole team, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Shiv Sena and the police are present at the site and helping the victims," said Raut.

Raut also paid his condolences to the families of people affected by the fire on behalf of his party. "The most important thing is to be with families of those who have lost their lives and provide immediate medical attention to the injured. I, on the behalf of my party, extend my sympathies to the victims and their families," added Raut. In the wee hours of Friday, a massive fire engulfed Mumbai's Kamala Mills Compound in the Lower Parel area, claiming 14 lives.

Confirming the number of dead and injured, the BMC also informed that among the injured, two are critical. Postmortems reveal that all deaths were due to suffocation, confirmed Doctor Rajesh Dere of the King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital. Meanwhile, transmission of the TV channels ET Now, Mirror Now, Zoom and TV9 Marathi has been affected due to the incident.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by mid-day online. This story is published from a syndicated feed