Mumbai: Kandivli cops spread the Diwali cheer in homes of elderly citizens

In a first in the city, police officers in Kandivli visited the elderly in the area armed with boxes of sweets on the occasion of Diwali. The initiative was the brainchild of Kandivli Police Inspector Vijay Kandalgaonkar who visited over two dozen homes of the elderly people living in his jurisdiction.

"There are around 300 senior citizens residing in the jurisdiction of Kandivli police station. Though many of them live with their children and grandchildren, there are a few who have been living alone because either their children are settled abroad or are married in different cities but do not get time to visit them during festivals."

"It was a unique experience as most of us belong to different districts of Maharashtra and these people are as old as our own parents. So, it gave me great satisfaction to greet them on Diwali. Most of them welcomed us with teary eyes while others treated us like their own sons," added Kandalgaonkar.

Crime against the elderly in the city is the highest among all major metropolitan cities in India, as per the data of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 2017 released recently.

