Mumbai: Kanjurmarg building fire injures 15

Of the injured people in Kanjurmarg building fire, eight were admitted to Ankur Hospital, two to Hiranandani Hospital and one to Kokilaben Hospital



Representational picture

Early on Wednesday morning, a fire broke out in a 16-storey residential building at Kanjurmarg East after a short circuit in the meter box on the ground floor. According to information provided by the Disaster Management Cell, 15 people were injured in the incident, but 11 of them were admitted to hospitals after they complained of breathing problems. Sources said that residents got stuck as the smoke had blocked the exit. However, the flames were brought under control within an hour.

According to information, the fire brigade had sent four engines, four water tankers and one ambulance to the spot. Of the injured people, eight were admitted to Ankur Hospital, two to Hiranandani Hospital and one to Kokilaben Hospital. None of the patients suffered serious injuries and their condition is also stated to be stable. Speaking to mid-day, a senior doctor from Ankur Hospital said, "Most of the patients complained of breathing problems. They are stable now with no severe injuries."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates