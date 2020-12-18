Mumbai: Karan Johar submits documents to NCB for 2019 party video

Filmmaker Karan Johar submitted some documents related to the 2019 viral video to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday. The anti-drug agency said they are examining the documents.

On Thursday, NCB had issued a notice to Karan Johar seeking details of the 2019 viral video where he is seen partying with top Bollywood celebrities, as part of their investigation in the drugs case. Sources from the NCB said the notice was issued based on a written complaint given by former MLA of Shiromani Akali Dal to NCB DG Rakesh Asthana in September this year.

The video, where Johar is seen celebrating along with celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and others, had gone viral in 2019 with people alleging that it was a drug party hosted by the filmmaker. The video surfaced on social media again recently, but the NCB had then refused to conduct an investigation in the matter.

The notice was issued to Johar under Section 67 b (required any person to produce or deliver any documents or think useful or relevant to the enquiry) of the NDPS Act. The NCB claimed that they issued the notice to Johar seeking details about the authenticity of the video.

(With inputs from Faizan Khan)

