Mumbai: Kasturba hospital 'felt like jail', says tennis player who returned from Spain

Among the many sportspersons altering their schedules was Bhavika Gundecha who returned from Spain on Monday after her 15-day training in lawn tennis, cutting her training short by 25 days due to the virus scare. As part of her screening process upon return, Gundecha was taken to Seven Hills hospital.

"I was taken to Seven Hills with some other travellers. But some ran away from there but I stayed because I wanted to get tested," she said, adding that she then visited Kasturba hospital where she allegedly waited from 11 am to 6 pm for the tests. She was sent to the screening ward at 6.45 pm.

"I was immediately given a bed but I found red ants all over it and complained to the staff. However, the response I received was rude and was told to comply. I didn't respond presuming they were under stress too," said Gundecha.

While she was there, Gundecha said that another patient, allegedly in a critical condition, was brought into the ward. She protested and tried to run away but was stopped. The patient was later shifted out of the ward.

For breakfast the next morning, Gundecha was given a piece of bread and some milk and said the conditions felt "jail-like."

Her reports came out negative later and she was discharged. "I am happy that the reports are negative and I am out of the hospital. But I would like to point out that a government hospital where such serious ailments are being treated shouldn't be so unhygienic. They need to have better facilities."

An official of the BMC's health department, however, denied the claims saying that many on social media had praised the facilities at Kasturba Hospital. "People should see their posts. We have good facilities and are maintaining the premises. The staff treats patients well," he added.

