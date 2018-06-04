Mumbai: Keep your kids occupied with these fun summer workshops for kids
Give your little one the best of workshops and hobby classes
For little maestros
This summer, your child stands to have an engaging time at a festival that looks at honing acting, public speaking, dancing and writing skills in kids through a series of interactive sessions designed to spur their imaginations.
Till June 10, 10 am to 6 pm
At NCPA, Nariman Point.
Call 9137076369 (to register)
Cost Rs 2,000 to Rs 6,000
Check mate
Sign your kids up for a productive and fun summer programme where they can learn to play chess under the aegis of professional trainers, who will arm your children with strategy-making and logical-reasoning skills.
Till July 20, 10 am to 12 pm
At South Mumbai Chess Academy (branches across Mumbai)
Log on to eventshigh.com
Cost Rs 1,500
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sorabh Pant kicks off first edition of The Guide Connects