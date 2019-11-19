Mumbai: KEM baby's dad rejects Rs 5 lakh compensation

Dissatisfied with a meagre Rs 5 lakh compensation offered by the BMC for his two-and-a-half-month-old son, Prince, who lost his left arm in a fire at the KEM Hospital, Pannelal Rajbhar along with BJP MLA Tamil Selvan met civic chief Praveen Pardeshi on Monday and demanded a higher sum. While Pannelal said the compensation was insufficient, Selvan demanded a minimum of Rs 10 lakh.

Selvan said that as the boy had lost all chances of leading a normal life, the BMC should compensate for it. Speaking to mid-day, he added, "The boy has lost his arm and he will now be forever dependent on his parents, who aren’t financially stable themselves. In today’s world, Rs 5 lakh is not enough to support a child. I have requested the municipal commissioner to give at least Rs 10 lakh." He added that Pardeshi promised to consider the request.

Dejected by the offer, Pannelal said, “What will I do with Rs 5 lakh? I have told the commissioner that if the amount is so less then I don’t want the money. We need more financial help from the hospital so that we can help Prince cope with the difficulties he’ll face without his arm.” He further mentioned that he was considering taking legal help in the matter.

The civic administration will soon table the proposal of giving Rs 5 lakh compensation to Prince’s family before the standing committee. Leader of Opposition and Congress corporator, Ravi Raja, who had earlier demanded compensation after the BMC refused to give one, said that he too would seek higher compensation from the authorities.

Prince suffered 22 per cent burns after a fire broke out in the ICU at KEM Hospital earlier this month. Due to the severity of the burns, the doctors had to amputate a significant part of the boy’s left arm. The child also suffers from a congenital heart defect and was admitted to the hospital while he was suffering from pneumonia. Though the boy continues to remain on ventilator, doctors said that his chest infection was clearing up.

R10L

Amount local MLA has demanded for Prince’s family

