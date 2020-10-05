Mumbai: KEM hospital doctor's son thrashed by employee's brother, accomplices

The son of a KEM doctor was allegedly beaten up by a group of four last week, after he fired an employee. Aaqyl Chagla, 27, son of neurosurgeon Dr Aadil Chagla, underwent treatment at the Parel hospital.

As per the Sakinaka police, Aaqyl, a resident of Andheri, runs an E-commerce Rapid Deliveries company in Mumbai and other cities. On September 29, he was at his office on Airport Road, with two other employees, when arrested accused Nitesh Boricha arrived, seeking to talk over a walk. Aaqyl said Nitesh asked why he had fired his brother Rahul and not released the salary. "I said that a lot of people had been absconding from the job and laptops had been stolen from the company. Since these people were the responsibility of Rahul Boricha, the operations manager, I had to fire him. The four goons started beating me with bamboos. I managed to escape and hide in another shop," said Aaqyl whose company deals in logistics of laptops, computers and other electronics items.

He added, "Rahul was hiring people. Two of them—Sahil Kunwar and Javed Iqbal at the Bengaluru office—absconded soon after joining. Iqbal misappropriated R3.5 lakh cash and computers worth around Rs 1 lakh. Due to the lockdown, our work came to a halt and we suffered huge losses due to Rahul's decisions. So, I decided to terminate him after giving him a month's notice."

Sub-Inspector Laxman Chinchole of Sakinaka police station said, "We arrested Nitesh on Wednesday and registered a case under IPC sections 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention). The other accused are absconding and we will arrest them soon."

