Mumbai: Kemps Corner flyover to be back in action from Wednesday

Two months after a landslide shut down a portion of the Kemps Corner flyover, it will be opened for traffic from Wednesday. The decision was taken after a joint inspection by the BMC and police on Monday. The part of the road connecting under the flyover was partially opened for traffic in September while the construction of the road – Sitaram Patkar Road which got damaged in the landslide is proposed to start in December.

On August 5, heavy rain led to a landslide at Malabar Hill in which the retaining wall collapsed, damaging Sitaram Patkar Road.

The BMC appointed an IIT technical committee to study the condition of the road. Initially, IIT experts were against resuming vehicular movement on the road, but considering that this is a crucial link for South Mumbai traffic, the BMC barricaded the worst affected part of the road and decided to open one section from September 15.

On Monday, additional commissioner of the BMC P Velarasu along with additional commissioner of Police Pravin Kumar Padwal inspected the road and decided to open it. "The repair work of the road on the flyover will be completed on priority and it will be open to smooth out the traffic," said an

official from the Bridges Department.

Meanwhile, the BMC has conducted a geological survey, as asked by IIT experts, to ascertain the damage of the landslide and published the tender notice for the reconstruction of the wall and Sitaram Patkar Road. The work to fix three water pipelines, which were also destroyed in the landslide, will also start simultaneously.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news