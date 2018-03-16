Mumbai: KEM's dialysis room ceiling crashes on patients, two injured

Almost a year after a part of a newly constructed column came down on a stroke patient at the ICU of King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, a similar incident that took place on Wednesday evening, has left patients in a state of shock



The dialysis room would be kept closed for two to three days until repair work gets completed

Almost a year after a part of a newly constructed column came down on a stroke patient at the ICU of King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, a similar incident that took place on Wednesday evening, has left patients in a state of shock. Around 8.30 pm, when seven patients were undergoing dialysis, a part of the room's false roof came crashing down on them. While two of them have suffered minor injuries, the others escaped unhurt. In order to avoid any inconvenience for the patients, the hospital has temporarily installed two machines in a different room.

Speaking to mid-day, Muhammad Saleem, an eyewitness, said, "I was waiting outside the dialysis room when I heard a loud sound. On entering the room, I saw that a part of the ceiling had come off. The patients have suffered minor injuries. Fortunately, the roof was a false one, or else the injuries would have been severe."

According to sources, the room would be kept closed for two to three days until the repair work gets completed. On an average, 25 patients undergo dialysis at the eight-bed centre. When contacted, hospital Dean Dr Avinash Supe said, "Two patients suffered minor injuries. However, their condition is stable. Temporary arrangements have been made for other patients."

Also read: Mumbai: BMC pulls up KEM as 15 docs come down with dengue



Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates