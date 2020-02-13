Mumbai: Kenyan lawmaker Cyrus Omondi found dead in city hotel

Kenyan lawmaker Cyrus Omondi was found dead in his hotel room in Mulund on Wednesday evening. The Kahawa Wendani Member of County Assembly (MCA) had come to Mumbai on January 31 for an educational tour.

Omondi was in Mulund from February 1 to February 9 for a workshop alongside his colleagues of the Education committee. On February 11, he had returned to Hotel Trimurti where he was staying.

On the evening of February 12, one of his colleagues went to his room and informed hotel officials to open the door and found him lying unresponsive.

He was rushed to MT Agarwal Hospital where he was declared dead by doctors. Mulund cops have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in connection with incident.

