Mumbai: Khar drinkery turns three-years-old in style
A Popular drinkery is turning three and they have decided to do so in style
A Popular drinkery is turning three and they have decided to do so in style. The Social Culture pop-up is the coming together of several brands and communities to put together an evening of art, music, skateboarding, graffiti, food, and beverages.
It will feature a workshop on gender and sexuality by the Helm of Eight, a storytelling collective, an artwork exhibit by Kulture Shop, a skateboarding workshop by SkateSocial, as well as a djembe workshop. Local and fresh seafood will also be on offer for foodies.
ON November 11, 9 am to 7 pm
AT Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road Khar West.
CALL 75063 94243
