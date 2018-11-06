Mumbai: Khar drinkery turns three-years-old in style

Nov 06, 2018, 08:48 IST | The Guide Team

A Popular drinkery is turning three and they have decided to do so in style

A Popular drinkery is turning three and they have decided to do so in style. The Social Culture pop-up is the coming together of several brands and communities to put together an evening of art, music, skateboarding, graffiti, food, and beverages.

It will feature a workshop on gender and sexuality by the Helm of Eight, a storytelling collective, an artwork exhibit by Kulture Shop, a skateboarding workshop by SkateSocial, as well as a djembe workshop. Local and fresh seafood will also be on offer for foodies.

ON November 11, 9 am to 7 pm
AT Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road Khar West.
CALL 75063 94243

