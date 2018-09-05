Mumbai: Kiki challengers held for shooting video in running train claim they did it for money

crime

RPF personnel found the Kiki challenge video was filmed on platform numbers 3 and 4 of CSMT and uploaded on a channel called Somu Stoodio on July 30.

(Right to left) Suraj Gautam, Abdul Kader Mh Yusuf and Kanhaya Kumar after their arrest

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Central Railway has arrested three youngsters in connection with the Kiki challenge video, that was shot in a moving train and uploaded on YouTube. Two of them are electronic engineers and one is a BSc graduate. They are unemployed and claimed to have shot the video to earn money by putting it on YouTube. The video went viral on social media and was called 'Mumbai and the world's first ever Kiki challenge shot on a train.' According to RPF officials, on August 6, CSMT RPF admin in-charge D V Singh, received information that a video in which a youth is seen dancing in a moving train, shot at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), had gone viral.

Shot at CSMT

RPF personnel found the video was filmed on platform numbers 3 and 4 of CSMT and uploaded on a channel called Somu Stoodio on July 30. Later sub-inspector R Meena registered a case against the unknown person in the video, under Sections 145(b), 147 and 156 of the Indian Railway Act. After that a team of Meena, constables Suresh Ugale, S S Thakur and head constable I C Jat were asked to scan every CCTV camera to identify the accused. During scrutiny of CCTV footage, some clues were gathered about the suspects and it was revealed that they belonged to Dharavi or Sion. Police also contacted the cyber crime cell at Bandra Kurla Complex to get the IP address of the suspect who had uploaded the video on social media. No valuable information was obtained from YouTube and Google.

'Did it for money'

Police finally zeroed down on the accused and arrested three of them, identified as Suraj Gautam, 23, and Abdul Kader Mh. Yusuf, 22, and Kanhaya Kumar, 23, both electronics engineers. All of them are from Dharavi. The accused confessed to shooting the video and said that they filmed it at CSMT on July 29 around 3:30 pm, and then uploaded it on YouTube to earn money. Sachin Bhalode, senior divisional security commissioner of CR, said, "After around a month-long investigation, we arrested the accused from Dharavi. I urge youngsters to not do the Kiki challenge as it is very dangerous and might cost somebody their life."

