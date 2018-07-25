Mumbai: Kim Sharma gets notice from cops to return Dilip Kumar's Range Rover

Mid-Day had earlier published it's impact article on April 05, 2018 mentioning a notice was being served to Kim Sharma under section 41 CrPC, asking the actor to record her statement at the police station.

Moving further with the investigation, the Khar police have now served yet another notice under section 91 of CrPC to Bollywood actor Kim Sharma and asked her to produce the Ranger Rover car, which she has, within 4 days.

Kim Sharma has been allegedly driving the Range Rover and has apparently refused to return the car owned by Rajasthan-based businessman Dilip Kumar.

Mid-Day had earlier published it's impact article on April 05, 2018 mentioning a notice was being served to Kim Sharma under section 41 CrPC, asking the actor to record her statement at the police station. Now, Kim Sharma has been given a notice to deliver the car to the cops within 4 days. Zone DCP Paramjit Singh Dahiya confirmed the news and told that probe is on.

Responding to our queries, Kim Sharma's advocate Zulfiquar Memon told Mid-Day, "our client has recieved a notice. We are currently examining the content of the notice and an appropriate reply will be made. Needless to say that our client is completely co-operating with the Khar police."

According to sources, in her statement to the police, Kim Sharma apparently denied the charges labelled against her and also said that the car was gifted to her by her estranged husband Ali Punjani on her birthday back in 2012 and has been driving the car since then. Kim Sharma's husband and Dilip Kumar underwent some business transactions and transferring the car's ownership was part of a deal.

Soon after her statement was recorded in April, Kim Sharma responded to Mid-Day saying, "I have complied with what the Khar police asked me to do and have recorded my statement. Unfortunately, I have been dragged into this mess and am being victimised. However, I have complete faith in the investigation. In due course, the truth will surface."

However, on the other side, victim Dilip Kumar is quite happy with Zone DCP and the newly-transferred senior police inspector, as he told Mid-day, "Investigations have now speeded up and are going in the right direction."

"Although I doubt that Kim Sharma would hand over his car to me," added Dilip Kumar.

