Mumbai: Kin say deceased mother's mangalsutra, phone stolen at COVID-19 centre

The deceased's husband too passed away in the same centre on September 1

A mangalsutra and mobile phone of a deceased patient were allegedly stolen from a COVID Care centre's ICU in Dahisar. A 75-year-old woman died during treatment at Kandarpada COVID Care ICU Centre on Tuesday. When the family was called for identification and to receive the dead body, they realised that her mangalsutra and her smartphone were missing. When they asked the centre in charge, he denied having any idea.

Eventually, the patient's son registered a complaint with the MHB police station seeking an inquiry and an FIR has been registered against an unknown person.

"My father died on September 1 and on Wednesday my mother passed away. Both had tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted at the Kandarpada COVID Centre," the son said.

"My mother was admitted on August 27 and on August 30 when her condition deteriorated she was shifted in the ICU in the same centre. When her X-ray was being taken on August 30, the mangalsutra was present as it is visible in the X-ray. Also, we had given her a smartphone to stay in touch with us as family members are not allowed inside the centre," he added.

"After she passed away on Wednesday, we were called to identify the body which is when we noticed that her gold mangalsutra and phone were missing. The in-charge first said he did not know anything about it and then we got a letter saying the centre needed three days to conduct an inquiry," he said.

Also Read: Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to start its first post-COVID-19 centre

Senior inspector Pandit Thakary of MHB police station said, "I have visited the centre and met the in-charge. The process of checking CCTV footage is in progress and the authorities at the centre have been asked to check the footage. We have recorded the statement of the deceased woman's son and investigation is underway."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news