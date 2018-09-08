Mumbai: Kothari Pyaau to be opened for thirsty citizens after one year

national

According to the BMC, people can start using the pyaau once it is inaugurated

Restoration work on the Kothari Pyaau was completed two weeks back. Pic/Bipin Kokate

One of the city's oldest heritage sites - Devidas Prabhudas Kothari Kabutarkhana - popularly known as Kothari Pyaau, is all set to be functional once again after undergoing an extensive restoration process over the past one year. The 95-year-old structure was repaired as part of a restoration project of 29 such pyaaus located across the city. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), people can drink water from the pyaau, located outside the General Post Office in CST, once it's opened.

According to sources, Kothari Pyaau had not been functional for the past couple of years due to the structure's poor condition and a number of encroachments in the area. Last year, the civic body appointed a conservationist, who started restoration work and completed it two weeks back. The BMC has spent about Rs 37 lakh for the repair work. The site has been excavated and a staircase leading to the pyaau has been constructed.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior civic official from the Heritage Department said, "We have restored the pyaau to its original glory. It has not only been repaired, but even the water drinking facility has been made functional. A basin with a tap has been installed. People can drink water from it. An NGO or agency will be appointed to look after the area's cleanliness, as it has a kabutarkhana. Pigeon droppings can act as a spoiler in the structure's maintenance. Hence, daily cleaning is important."

Former local Shiv Sena corporator Ganesh Sanap from CST area, who had appealed for the structure's restoration, said an NGO was ready to take up its maintenance free of cost.

"The pyaau has great historical value. The restoration work is complete and even an NGO has agreed to carry out its maintenance. The civic body is in the process of clearing some payments related to the restoration work. Once it's done, the pyaau will be inaugurated. There are a number of pyaaus in South Mumbai, but all of them are in poor condition. We need to preserve such architectural marvels."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates