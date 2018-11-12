Mumbai: Kozhikode man lands in city with smuggled gold

crime

AIU officials at the Mumbai airport arrested a passenger who was found carrying foreign marked gold bars weighing 2 kg and worth Rs 58.86 lakh

The gold bars were seized from a passenger who arrived at Mumbai airport from Kozhikode

Officals of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) on Friday arrested a passenger, Majmal Shaikh, who had come to Mumbai on a flight from Kozhikode, with gold that they suspect was smuggled from overseas, after receiving specific information about this."

AIU officials at the Mumbai airport searched his baggage and seized 10 foreign marked gold bars weighing 2 kg worth Rs 58.86 lakh. The gold was concealed in two separate white packets in his hand baggage.

Officials said they suspect the gold was smuggled from overseas and was to be delivered to someone in Mumbai. The AIU officials have recorded Shaikh's statement and are probing which syndicate is behind the smuggling. Officials suspect that Shaikh is just a carrier and is part of a large syndicate which is into smuggling gold into the country from overseas.

The recovered gold bars have been seized under the provisions of the Customs Act 1962, officials added. AIU officials said they have activated their network, and are keeping a strict watch on people during the festive season, when the demand for gold is very high in the market, and many times it is brought into the country illegally and then sold in the market by smugglers.

10

No. of gold bars that were smuggled

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates