Mumbai: Kurla elevated station construction races ahead

Four composite girders were launched one after the other at the site of Kurla elevated station

In swift developments on the Kurla elevated station, the Central Railway, in the past two weeks launched as many as four composite girders one after the other at the site. The project is scheduled to be completed within the next two years.

mid-day was the first to report the Rs 125 crore elevated harbour line station in October 2017. When ready, the terminus will aid CR in reviving services of Kurla-originating trains to Navi Mumbai after two decades. mid-day had published the designs of the bridge on September 25, 2019, stating that the plans had been locked along the lines of the Parel mid-terminus with a three platform plan.



The Kurla elevatated station project will be copleted in the next two years

"Work has been speeded up and there are over 200 girders to be put in place. In the past few weeks, we have been able to launch about four girders and the rest are being cast at the site. The entire project has a two-year deadline and when ready, it will not just add to the capacity of the line, but also segregate the Bombay Port Trust freight line and the Trombay goods line that bypass the harbour line at Kurla and free existing harbour lines for the 5th and 6th lines," Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Shivaji Sutar said.

Till the late 1990s, CR used to run trains between Kurla and Mankhurd. But Navi Mumbai's boom and the increased traffic meant the Kurla trains became a hindrance to Harbour trains originating from CSMT and CR stopped these services.

Explaining in detail, Sutar said, "The elevated station at Kurla will have three lines – one for CSMT-bound trains, another for Mankhurd and Navi Mumbai-bound trains and a central double discharge platform for trains terminating at Kurla."

