Mumbai: Kurla food stall that sold unhygienic lemon juice fined Rs 5 lakh

After finding the laboratory samples of the lime juice at Kurla station that had been sent for testing

After finding laboratory samples of the lime juice at Kurla station that had been sent for testing "unsafe for human consumption", the Central Railway on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the stall operator at Kurla.

"We are committed to providing the best services under hygienic conditions to our commuters and any deviation will be dealt with severely," Central Railway chief spokesperson Sunil Udasi said. The contractor operates several stalls across the division.

On March 25, 2019, the Central Railway had sealed a food stall at Kurla station after a video of an unhygienic lemon juice preparation shot by commuter from the foot overbridge went viral on social media.

In the video, the vendor is seen preparing the juice with bare hands and impure water stored in the water tanks on the rooftop of the canteen. The railways are replacing the roof of the platform and hence the activities of the vendor were visible.

