Mumbai: Kurla residents refuse to keep waste transfer station in their locality

Crying pollution, 800 sign in campaign to ask BMC to not reserve the station in the same space in 2034 DP



KRTS is spread in area of approximately 3,000 square meters and handles approximately 700 metric tonnes of garbage daily. Pic/Datta Kumbhar

Citizens living next to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC's) Kurla Refuse Transfer Station (KRTS) in Kurla West won't let the civic body treat them like garbage. In a bid to shift the station from their locality, residents of Indira Nagar and nearby areas have signed in on a campaign to ask BMC to shift the station, which the latter has reserved in the Development Plan 2034 (DP). According to BMC officials, KRTS is spread over approximately 3,000 sqm and handles around 700 metric tonnes of garbage daily.

Locals are demanding the immediate shifting of KRTS, as it is making their lives difficult by stinking up the area and polluting its water and air. Local NCP corporator Dr Saeeda Khan started the campaign and an online poll to shut KRTS and remove the reservation from DP. As per her, 800 people have taken part in the signature campaign and in the online poll, and nearly 80 per cent of the responders are in favour of shifting the dumping ground from the area.

Not reserved in 1991

Khan said, "In the 1991 DP, the plot where the KRTS is was not reserved for a transfer station, but in the 2034 DP, civic officials introduced the reservation of the transfer station at the same plot. Even the CM had asked to keep 2034 reservation same as that of 1991. BMC should convert this plot into a school and library."

"As per the rule, the garbage should be moved from the transfer station within 24 hours, but here, it is kept for longer. After a few months, BMC comes and mixes debris in it and takes it to the dumping ground. Because the waste is kept for long, toxic leachate starts flowing on the roads. BMC had promised to instal CCTVs and weighing scales to curb illegality, but nothing has happened," said Khan.

Illegally dumped garbage

She also alleged BMC dumps garbage of about eight wards illegally at KRTS, even though officially, garbage from only three wards is supposed to be brought here. On December 17, Khan wrote to BMC chief Ajoy Mehta, asking him to cancel the reservation. Khan is going to meet Mehta again on Friday to discuss issue. Deputy municipal commissioner (solid waste management), Vijay Balamwar was not available for comment.

What the residents say

Firdaus Khan

'When we complain about the dumping, they stop it, but after sometime, it restarts. This is taking a toll on our kids' health. The waste also makes the road slippery and muddy, due to which accidents are common on this particular stretch'.

Gulam Nasheen

'The garbage dumping creates a lot of problems for us. Mosquitoes and flies are a regular affair. The kids develop allergies due to the stink and dirty water flowing on the roads. The stench also affects my business (Gulam runs a hotel)'

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go