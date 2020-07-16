Mumbai: Kurla subway is fixed and ready to use

BMC employees pumped out the wastewater, cleaned the muck, washed the floors thoroughly on Wednesday

A day after a mid-day report on a flooded Kurla subway leading to inconvenience to residents, officials from L ward of BMC visited the subway with workers from various departments to get the subway amenities fixed.

With the railway bridge above the subway rendered useless after it was declared dangerous, the east-west subway is the main crossing utility for local residents.

'No difficulty now'

"After receiving complaints, we had the BMC teams cracking down on the subway at multiple levels. After pumping out all the water, muck was cleaned and floors washed. Citizens will now be able to use the subway without any difficulty," local MLA, Mangesh Kudalkar told mid-day.

The Kurla subway has been one of the city's longest subways under Kurla station's 10 parallel tracks. Work on it started in 2002 at a cost of about R9 crore and the subway was inaugurated by Shiv Sena leader and Minister of Tourism and Environment Aditya Thackeray in October 2017.

"I had also taken videos and made them viral on social media. The motors of the pump had gone kaput and hence there was flooding inside the subway. The subway has now been cleaned, but needs more attention like fixing more lights inside as the lux level (lux is a standardised unit of measurement of light level intensity) is very low," resident Subhash Gupta said.

He added that it was more important to keep the subway in a proper condition now due to the COVID-19 infection.

'I thank mid-day'

"Waterlogging and muck inside the subway had led to the citizens getting exposed to all kinds of germs and bacteria. I thank mid-day for highlighting the issue so promptly," he added. The issue of the subway flooding at Kurla has been an annual problem with mid-day highlighting the issue consistently since it was inaugurated in 2017.

2017

Year the subway was inaugurated in

Rs 9cr

Total construction cost of the subway

