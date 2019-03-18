Mumbai: Labourer dies inside sewer pipe during repair work at night in Grand Road

national

Five people were working on the water pipeline and may have inhaled poisonous gases, said hospital sources. One of them, identified as Rakesh Nizab, 45, was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Five labourers who were supervising and also carrying out repair work to one of the water chambers at August Kranti Maidan's Nana Chowk, Grant Road, late Saturday night were rushed to hospital after complaining of uneasiness. While four suffered injuries, one was brought dead to Nair hospital.

Following drowning cases and reports of labourer deaths owing to working inside sewer lines, the BMC had decided that no more manual cleaning of sewers or of storm water drain lines would be carried out and if contractors or employees of the BMC were caught doing so, the BMC would take immediate action against them. But, rules are rarely followed.

All five were employees of BMC's water department. Five people were working on the water pipeline and may have inhaled poisonous gases, said hospital sources. One of them, identified as Rakesh Nizab, 45, was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. The preliminary report states 'no natural cause' as the reason for death.

Samples have been sent for chemical analysis to Kalina Forensic lab. Until the reports come, the hospital has refused to make any official comment. The other four are recuperating in hospital and have been kept on oxygen.

