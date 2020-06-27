Mumbai: Labourer falls into lift duct from third floor in Chembur, dies

A 42-year-old labourer died after falling in a lift duct from the third floor of an under-construction building in Chembur on Thursday evening. The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Balu Patil, a resident of Palghar. He was helping in moving the furniture when the incident happened.



Vilas Murmure (40), the complainant, told the cops that he and Patil were working for one Chakor Purav, who supplies sound systems. As there was no work during the lockdown, Purav asked them to help at an under-construction building in Chembur Gaothan. They were promised a daily wage of Rs 600 for transporting cement, furniture, and cleaning up the place.



Murmure told the police that the fifth floor of the building was under construction and they started working at the site from June 21.



The incident took place when they were moving a large wooden cupboard from the ground floor to the third floor.



“The cupboard was large and we were facing trouble while carrying it. As we reached the third floor, Patil, while trying to move the cupboard away from the lift, lost balance and fell in the duct. He had sustained severe injuries in his hands, legs and back and was unable to move,” Murmure told the police.



Soon Purav also reached the spot and the duo rushed Patil to Das hospital in Chembur, where he succumbed to his injuries.



A case has been registered against Purav under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC. The police have also booked the contractor for not providing the necessary safety gear to the workers.

