Mumbai: Lalbaugcha Raja mandal in trouble after cop-volunteer rift

Charity commissioner inspects pandal himself after report of a tiff between a top cop and a volunteer recently

mid-day had reported on the fight between the police officer and volunteer

The Lalbaugcha Raja mandal, one of the richest Ganeshotsav mandals in the city, is in trouble. The charity commissioner has set up an inquiry into its organisation of the festival. After reports of a tiff between a cop and a volunteer (reported by mid-day, 'Top cop gets into scuffle with Lalbaugcha Raja volunteer,' on September 19), the charity commissioner took suo motu cognisance, and on Wednesday, inspected the pandal himself.

The inquiry set up by the commissioner will focus on crowd management, untoward incidents, and whether overcrowding was caused by mandal volunteers. However, whether daily functioning of the committee will be looked into, is yet to be decided, said officials from the CC's office.

Charity Commissioner Shivkumar Dige said, "I visited the pandal on Wednesday to check reports of overcrowding and mishandling of devotees. I have asked my officers to keep an eye on the festival and carry out an inquiry into this matter by speaking to devotees. I have also told them to prepare a report within a month's time. I will then decide whether action is needed."

Mahesh (Bala) Vengurlekar, an activist from Lalbaug, who claimed to have complained many times regarding the alleged inappropriate behaviour of the volunteers, said, "I want the charity commissioner to seriously carry out a detailed inquiry, not just about their conduct during the 11 days of the festival, but also about their functioning as a trust." Sudhir Salvi, secretary of the mandal, was unavailable for comment.

