Mumbai: Lalu Prasad Yadav admitted in BKC hospital; son Tejashwi worried about his 'falling health'

Hospital refuses to make any official statement citing that Lalu Prasad Yadav is on medical bail

Pic/ Tejashwi Yadav's Twitter

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav is admitted at Asian Heart Institute again on Monday due to his deteriorating health condition as per a tweet of his son- Tejashwi Yadav.

A team of experts have been formed to oversee his treatment. Earlier, in May, he was admitted at the same hospital with complaints of chest pain. But the hospital refuses to make any official statement citing that he is on medical bail.

On Monday, his son Tejashwi tweeted saying, " Visited my ailing father admitted in Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai due to various diseases. Perturbed to see his falling health and increased infection. Praying that he may recover soon under the around-the-clock monitoring & continuous medical care of specialist doctors."

Jharkhand High Court has extended his provisional bail till August 27. In 2014, he underwent three surgeries at the same hospital where he underwent a heart surgery. He was kept in the hospital for 15 days before giving discharge. The former Bihar chief minister was in jail since December 23 last year, after being sentenced in a fodder scam case until he got his bail in May of this year. He was subsequently convicted and sentenced to jail in two more fodder scam cases.