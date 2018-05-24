Mumbai: Lalu Prasad Yadav admitted to city hospital

A panel of doctors will oversee the RJD chief's treatment for next five to six days



Lalu Prasad Yadav leaving for Mumbai. Pic/PTI

After securing bail for six weeks, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav arrived in Mumbai yesterday to undergo treatment for his heart ailment at the Asian Heart Institute in Bandra-Kurla Complex.

Special team set up

Sources said a team of experts has been formed to oversee his treatment for the next five to six days. Following this, he will go to Bengaluru for treatment of his kidney ailments at GBS Global Medical Institute. Speaking to mid-day, a spokesperson for the hospital said, "We can't say anything about his condition till we get all the reports. But a panel doctors has been formed, which comprises a general surgeon, physician, nephrologist, dietician and cardiologist. They will be in-charge of his treatment."

According to sources, Lalu is suffering from several ailments related to the kidney, liver and heart. In 2014, he underwent three surgeries at the Asian Heart Institute, for which he was hospitalised for 15 days.

2014

Year Lalu Yadav underwent three surgeries

