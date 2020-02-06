Mumbai: Land given to Vadantdada Sugar Institute and not to Sharad Pawar, says Nawab Malik

Issuing a clarification on the reports that Maharashtra government has given land to Sharad Pawar's trust, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Thursday said that land has been given on rent to Vasantdada Sugar Institute, not to his party chief Sharad Pawar, who is one of the trustees.

The statement from Malik came over a report which stated that land has been allotted to Pawar's trust at a nominal rate.

"Land has been given on rent to Vasantdada Sugar Institute, not to Pawar, who is one of the trustees. Institute works for the welfare of sugarcane farmers," he said while speaking to ANI in Mumbai.

"It should not be politicized," he added.

Pawar is yet to make any comment on the same.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates