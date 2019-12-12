Mumbai: Langur bites 14-year-old girl in Ghatkopar

This image has been used for representational purposes only

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Visitors of Chitranjan society in Ghatkopar have been facing constant threats from Langurs who are roaming freely in the area.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, on Saturday, a langur bit a 114-year-old girl who was at the park.

Jiya Shah, a Class 9 student of Universal School says, "I had gone to the garden for a walk when a baby monkey held my leg. He scratched my calf and bit me. A few people who came to my rescue mentioned that it wasn’t the first time monkeys have attacked someone."

Santosh Kank, range forest officer, Mumbai, said that they had received complaints of monkey attacks a few months ago, but they had not received a fresh complaint.

Kank added, "We usually do not capture monkeys unless we receive a complaint of people being attacked. Also, in this case, we had also found that people were feeding monkeys, and we had instructed them against it. Monkeys get violent if they don’t get food after being fed earlier."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates